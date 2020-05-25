Japanese+Prime+Minister+prepares+to+address+the+nation

Under the programme being carried out by the Japanese government to control the spread of the Coronavirus, the Prime Minister Shinso Abe is due to address the nation and raise awareness among the people in Japan.

Although emergency has been declared in 47 precincts in Japan due to the Coronavirus epidemic, the media of that country reports that the Prime Minister during his address to the nation is going to announce that the emergency will be removed in 39 precincts except Tokyo.

In Japan which has the third-highest economy in the world, with emergency being declared due to the spread of the virus there, the economic growth rate dropped.

Health Sectors of that country warn that subsequent to removing the emergency there is room for a second wave of the virus occurring in Japan. As of now, 16,049 infected persons have been reported from Japan and the number of deaths is 678.