'Itukama' Health and Social Security Fund launched

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 12:03

Under the guidance of the President, the Presidential Secretariat has launched the 'Itukama' Health and Social Security Fund.

To make a donation, dial # 207 # or visit www.itukama.lk

The Itukama Project is a national effort to support the brave heroes on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19. It is an opportunity for each one of us to become a part of this movement and an opportunity to do our part for the ones who placed our lives above their own.

According to the Itukama website, the Itukama Project is a fund raising initiative for the COVID-19 Healthcare and Social Security Fund established by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to support and strengthen activities aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19 as well as related social welfare programmes. The Fund was established with a donation of Rs 100 million from the President’s Fund. The fund will address the critical healthcare needs brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and improve Sri Lanka’s long term preparedness for health emergencies.

The primary and immediate goal of the Fund will be to ensure the health and safety of those in the health sector and other essential service providers while enabling the state to aid the population made vulnerable by COVID-19. The fund will also be used for critical investments in improving national preparedness for contagions by minimising vulnerabilities in the present healthcare capabilities.

What will the funds be utilized for

  1. Expenditure incurred by Director General, Health Services in the management of COVID-19 including healthcare facilities, drugs, testing equipment and capacity building
  2. The facilitation of the health and safety of health sector employees and all logistics providers working to provide essential public delivery services during the ongoing pandemic.
  3. Provision of basic essentials to identified vulnerable groups including children, women, low income earners, the elderly and differently abled.
  4. Strengthen public healthcare systems and reduce national risk of communicable diseases, including rural dispensaries, testing and treatment centres.
  5. Promotion of research and innovation in health and sanitation, including indigenous medicine and the use of local raw material.
  6. Support local innovations in protective clothing and sanitations products that can be marketed globally.
  7. Promotion of healthy living through media and educational programmes.
