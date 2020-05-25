Replacement+of+the+Constitutional+Council+membership+vacated+following+the+resignation+of+Jayantha+Dhanapala+next+week

The Parliament Communication Department announced that a new member will be named to fill the vacancy of the Constitutional assembly next week which was vacated following the resignation of Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala.

Dr. Dhanapala mentioned in his resignation letter to the Speaker that he took the decision due to poor health.

Meanwhile, parliament deputy Secretary-General Neil Iddawela told our news team that Dr. Dhanapala’s resignation would not affect the function of the Constitutional assembly.

He said a quorum of at least five members is sufficient for the 10-member assembly to function.

The Constitutional Council was set up during the tenure of the previous government and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya serves as its Chairman.

The Prime Minister and the Opposition Leader are official members of the Council and accordingly Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and former Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa are included.

Maithripala Sirisena who was the serving President, appointed Mahinda Samarasinghe as his representative to the Constitutional Council then.

The Council is represented by former Members of Parliament Bimal Ratnayake, Thalatha Atukorale and R. Sampanthan as political party representatives. In addition, Dr. Jayantha Dhanapala, Professor Selva Kumaran and Attorney-at-Law Javid Yusouf represent the Council as civil activists.