Control of the Coronavirus at a stable level

Thursday, 14 May 2020 - 14:54

The Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health said that the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic within the country as arrived at a stable level.

Its Director Dr. Sudath Samaraweera said that maintaining this position in the future is a responsibility of the people.

He said that health advice should be followed further in the future as well.

Meanwhile, Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva said that all 26 persons infected with the Coronavirus identified yesterday in this country were members of the Navy.

Responding to an inquiry made by the Hiru News team he said that all of them had been deployed at the Welisara Navy Camp.

With the patients identified yesterday, the total number of Coronavirus infected persons in the country have increased to 915 as of now. The Epidemiology Unit said that 524 among them are under medical supervision.

A special flight of Sri Lankan Airlines left the Katunayake Airport this morning to repatriate 288 Sri Lankans who were stranded in the Maldives Islands unable to return to Sri Lanka as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Flight UL 101 left for Male at 7.30am our Hiru Correspondent said.

Meanwhile, with permission being granted yesterday by the government for the opening of liquor shops, except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha, it is reported that there were queues at liquor sales outlets.

The Police said that at the same time, information regarding various clashes and accidents have been reported from throughout the island subsequent to consuming liquor. In a clash that took place between two groups who were intoxicated due to liquor at Hatton, 16 persons sustained injuries and were admitted to the Dikoya Base Hospital.

Similarly during another clash that took place at a party in Maskeliya, three persons who were injured were admitted to the Maskeliya Regional Hospital, the Police said.

Two persons who were transporting 50 bottles of liquor without a license from Maskeliya in a bus, were taken into custody yesterday by the Maskeliya Police and steps were taken to release them on bail.

At the same time the Police took into custody yesterday an individual transporting 18 bottles of liquor in a three-wheeler from the town of Bagawanthalawa, without a license.

An individual who had gone for a sea bath after consuming liquor had drowned in Habaraduwa, yesterday.

He was a 37 year old, resident at Moderagoda – Koggala.

When the Hiru News Division made an inquiry from the Police Media Spokesman, Superintendent of Police Jaliya Senaratne regarding this situation, he said that if individuals fail to maintain social distancing at liquor sales outlets, the police will have to intervene.

He also said that legal action will be taken against those individuals who get involved in clashes.
