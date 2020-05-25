Former minister of finance Mangala Samaraweera has been summoned to the CID to obtain a statement about providing financial provisions for SLTB buses to bring to the Mannar District, displaced voters from the Puttalam district to vote at the last Presidential Election.

Previously, a statement was recorded by the CID from former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen regarding this matter.

Meanwhile former Minister Rajitha Senarathna filed a petition with the Court of Appeal today requesting it to dismiss the order of the Colombo High Court that overruled his bail granted by the Magistrate court.

Senarathna who surrendered to the CID yesterday in connection with the so-called white van media conference was arrested. Later he was remanded until May 27th when he was produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate Court.

Later, Rajitha Senarathna was sent to the Correction Center for Young offenders at Pallansena in Negombo.

All the suspects who are remanded will be sent to this center for a 21 day quarantine period due to the prevailing coronavirus.