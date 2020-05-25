The body of the woman who fell into the Mahaweli River from the Nawalapitiya Railway Bridge found (video)

The body of the woman who fell into the Mahaweli River from the Nawalapitiya Railway Bridge was found today (14).



This was the body of an 88 year old woman resident at Mahakumbura in Nawalapitya.



This woman had left her home yesterday (13) to buy a chew of betel and had fallen into the river when she was walking over the railway bridge built across the Mahaweli River.



Subsequently, the Nawalapitiya Police together with residents of the area launched a search operation for the woman from yesterday (13).



Our Reporter said that the woman’s body was discovered today about 200m lower to the bridge during this operation in a deep pit in the Mahaweli River.



The Nawalapitiya Police said that the body was sent to the Nawalapitiya General Hospital so that the post-mortem examination could be carried out.



