Cabinet+approval+to+provide+the+five+thousand+rupee+allowance+for+the+month+of+May+as+well

The proposal to pay the five thousand rupee allowance which was provided to those who were deprived of their income due to the Coronavirus outbreak and low income earners as well as to those receiving kidney and elders’ allowances and other allowances has received the approval of the Cabinet.



Cabinet approval was granted to pay 5,144,046 individuals a sum of Rupees one million 25720.24 under this proposal.



Meanwhile, Cabinet approval has been granted to pay employees of private factories and organizations which could not be opened due to the spread of the Coronavirus, half of the salary paid to them during the period when the factory was closed or 14,500 rupees whichever is higher.



This proposal was presented to the Cabinet subsequent to Minister Dinesh Gunawardena holding discussions with both factions of private entrepreneurs and trade unions on creating job security of employees.



Similarly, Cabinet approval has been received not to remove any worker from employment as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak.