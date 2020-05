Former minister of finance Mangala Samaraweera is currently giving a statement at the CID.

The former Parliamentarian has been summoned to the CID to obtain a statement about providing financial provisions for SLTB buses to bring to the Mannar District, displaced voters from the Puttalam district to vote at the last Presidential Election.

Previously, a statement was recorded by the CID from former Minister Rishard Bathiudeen regarding this matte