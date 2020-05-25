+63+covid-19+patients+recovered+and+discharged+today-+so+far+121+Navy+personnel+have+recovered

The number of coronavirus patients who recovered from the deadly virus in the island increased to 445 as 63 patients were discharged today.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that 44 among the patients discharged today are navy personnel. Another 464 patients are still kept under medical observations. Accordingly, a total number of 916 coronavirus patients have been identified in the country.

Meanwhile, health authorities revealed that the coronavirus did not spread to the society at large. This was revealed during a COVID-19 Special Task Force review committee chaired by Health Minister Pavithra Wanni Arachchi today.