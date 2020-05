In line with the programme launched to revive Sri Lanka, a higher number of state and private sector employees have arrived to Colombo in trains and busses when compared to the last two days.Railway Superintendent Gamini Seneviratne stated that over 11,500 persons have applied for special permits to travel on the train.Meanwhile, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Kingsley Ranawaka stated that he will be discussing with the health authorities to restore the buses between the districts in the low risk areas.Meanwhile, our correspondents stated that long queues were still seen in many areas near liquor stores.