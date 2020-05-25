Worldwide, coronavirus deaths exceed 300,000

Global death count

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 300,220. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,463 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 85,463

UK 33,614

Italy 31,368

Spain 27,321

France 27,074

Infected people around the world

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,478,565. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 298,059. Meanwhile, 1,682,872 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,495,473 active patients around the world while 45,890 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

USA 1,436,516

Spain 272,646

Russia 252,245

United Kingdom 233,151

Italy 223,096

Data source - compiled from worldometers 9.30 pm 14/05/2020.