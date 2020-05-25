Postal, cargo delivery via air and sea to several selected foreign destinations

The Postal Department has made arrangements to take mail and parcels from Sri Lanka to selected destinations by air and sea.

With the termination of the airport's normal operations due to the spread of coronavirus, the Postal Service, the main means of exchanging mail, became completely defunct.

As a result, the Postal Department has taken these steps to provide a concessionary solution to the local and foreign customers living in the country who were unable to forward the necessary articles and goods to their friends abroad.

Accordingly, the postal service will provide the service to the destinations that SriLankan Airlines will facilitate this month.

The postal department said that there were plans by Sri Lankan Airlines to operate flights to Hong Kong, Melbourne, Beijing, Heathrow, Japan, Singapore, Qatar, Germany, Mumbai and Chennai.

Therefore, postal goods will be sent to destinations only after confirming the availability of air transport facilities and the delivery of postal services in the respective countries.

Meanwhile, all post offices in the country will provide facilities to send parcels and mail only to destinations in the UK, US, Australia, Japan, France, Singapore, India, Maldives, South Africa, Greece, Canada, Hong Kong and Dubai.

The acceptance of letters and parcels to destinations in Hong Kong, Dubai and the Maldives ends on the 22nd.

The acceptance of letters and parcels to destinations in the US and Canada ends on the 27, while the acceptance of letters and parcels for India ends on May 28.

The Postal Department stated that mail transit to destinations by sea takes approximately two months and is most likely to be extended due to worldwide disasters.