Weather+forecast+15+May-+Thundershowers+in+several+places+today

Department of Meteorology states that a low pressure area has formed over south east Bay of Bengal and adjoining south Andaman sea area. It is likely to intensify further and move north-westwards.



Wind speed can be increase up to (40-50) kmph at times over the island.



Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces.



Showers or thundershowers will occur elsewhere particularly in Uva and Eastern provinces in the evening or night.



Heavy falls above 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.



General public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity and localized strong winds during thundershowers.