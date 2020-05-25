Friday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report - deaths exceed 300,000, infected cases exceed 4.5 million

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,524,680.

The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 303,345.

Meanwhile, 1,703,734 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,517,601 active patients around the world while 45,560 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,457,593

Spain 272,646

Russia 252,245

United Kingdom 233,151

Italy 223,096

Brazil 202,918

Global death count

Around the world 303,345 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 85,197 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 86,912

UK 33,614

Italy 31,368

France 27,425

Spain 27,321

Data source - compiled from worldometers 6.00 am 15/05/2020.