The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus in India exceeds 78,000

The number of persons infected with the Coronavirus reported from India exceeds 78,000 as of now and 2549 deaths have occurred.

Indian media said that during the past 24 hours 3722 newly infected persons have been reported.

Although the number of persons infected with the Coronavirus has increased in India thus, the Indian government declared that they are ready to begin economic activities in areas where the spread of the virus is at a minimum.

Accordingly, commencement of bus services, as well as internal flights, will be expedited in those areas.