Permission+to+use+exercise+lanes+across+the+country

Senior DIG Deshabandhu Tennakone said that based on instructions of health sectors, it has been decided to open exercise lanes for the public.

He made this comment when he participated in the ‘Paththare Visthare’ programme telecast on Hiru TV this morning.

Expressing his views further Senior DIG Tennakone said that accordingly, people can use exercise lanes prepared in various areas of the island including Colombo for exercising.

The public will be allowed to use these from 5.00 am to 8.00 am and again from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.