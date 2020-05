The Galle Additional Magistrate imposed a fine of Rs. 10,000 on an individual who violated self-quarantine conditions.

It was an individual engaged as a tourist transport van driver who was fined thus.

Our Hiru Reporter said that the person was a 37 year old resident of Hirimbura Lane – Galle.

It is reported that the Public Health Inspector of the area had referred this individual to self-quarantine.

Legal action was filed against him, since he violated conditions.