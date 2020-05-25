Will the nominations of Sajith faction be rejected? A doubt from Range Bandara (video)

If it is proved in Court that appointing of the Chairman and the General Secretary of the Samagi Janabalavegaya is against the Constitution, nominations they have submitted will become unlawful, former Member of Parliament Range Bandara said.

He made this comment when he participated in the Hiru TV Balaya Programme telecast last night.

Meanwhile, a petition was filed at the Supreme Court on 12 May requesting that a Writ Order be issued that nomination papers submitted by the Samagi Janabalavegaya for the General Election be declared invalid.

Our Court Reporter said that lawyers of the petitioning faction have requested the court today through a Motion that the relevant petitions be taken up for hearing on the three days of 18, 22 and 28.