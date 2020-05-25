Army shoots at a motorcycle which did not heed orders to stop, at Point Pedro

The Army has shot at a motorcycle which did not heed orders to stop at Mandigami – Point Pedro. When a motorcyclist was passing this road barrier at about 11.45pm last night it is said that a stone was thrown at an Army soldier.



Later the motorcycle had fled and it is reported that the motorbike that came behind it also drove away not heeding orders to halt.



Then an Army soldier had shot at the motorcycle and the motorcycle rider who was injured was admitted to the Point Pedro- Mandigai Hospital.



Meanwhile, the Army soldier who was injured when the stone was thrown, has been admitted to the Palali Hospital the Police Media Division said.