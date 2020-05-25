A+sub-section+of+the+Navy+established+in+the+Muhudu+Maha+Vihara+premises

A sub-section of the Navy comprising of 30 personnel, was established in the temple premises today for the protection of the Pottuvil – Muhudu Maha Vihara.

Governor of the Eastern Province Anuradha Yahampath said that this team was established on instructions given during a tour of the Eastern province yesterday by the Defence Secretary, retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne and leading security heads.

Hiru C.I.A. also revealed recently how lands of the historic Muhudu Maha Vihara which is a place of archaeological value had been taken over by various groups.

It was in response to items in newspapers that the Defence Secretary and leading heads of security engaged in a tour of the Muhudu Maha Vihara and the Deeghavapi Sacred area.