250 million people in Africa could be infected with covid-19, within a year - WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that more than 250 million people in Africa could be infected within a year.

According to the Global Health Research Report, published in the British Medical Journal, coronavirus deaths could increase to nearly 150,000 to 190,000 in Africa.

Also, it projects that 5.5 million Africans will have to be hospitalized for coronavirus infection.

World Health Organization medical experts point out that African health system will not be able to handle this situation having already been affected by AIDS, malaria and tuberculosis

Although coronavirus spread in Africa is relatively low, it is expected to spread rapidly at any time.