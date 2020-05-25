Thirty-Two (32) more recover from covid -19: SL country total for recoveries increases to 477

Thirty-Two (32) more Coronavirus infected patients who have fully recovered from their infection have been discharged from hospital, according to the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Accordingly, the total number of Coronavirus infected patients who have recovered in the country has now increased to 477.
Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-15| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data
Total confirmed cases – 925
Recovered and discharged – 477
Active cases – 439
New Cases for the day - 0
Observation in Hospitals – 112
Total Deaths – 9
Total number of PCR tests conducted – 41,118
|
Date
|
New patients
|
PCR tests
|
15-May
|
00*
|
Tbc*
|
14-May
|
10*
|
1,489
|
13-May
|
26
|
889
|
12-May
|
20
|
1,078
|
11-May
|
06
|
1,057
|
10-May
|
16
|
1,282
|
09-May
|
12
|
1,424
|
08-May
|
11
|
1,821
|
07-May
|
27
|
1,553
|
06-May
|
29
|
1,147
|
05-May
|
17
|
1,491
|
04-May
|
33
|
986
|
03-May
|
13
|
1,636
|
02-May
|
15
|
1,681
|
01-May
|
27
|
1,107
|
30-Apr
|
14
|
1,397
|
29-Apr
|
30
|
1,545
|
28-Apr
|
31
|
1,139
|
27-Apr
|
65
|
1,869
|
26-Apr
|
63
|
1,075
|
25-Apr
|
40
|
816
|
24-Apr
|
52
|
876
|
23-Apr
|
38
|
1,141
|
22-Apr
|
20
|
774
|
21-Apr
|
06
|
650
|
20-Apr
|
33
|
642
* on going data to be updated