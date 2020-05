Police say that the Narcotics Bureau has uncovered that the network pertaining to the large drug haul that was arrested in the Welisara - Mahabage - Nugewatta are, has been operated by a leading drug dealer a, while in prison.





The Police Narcotics Bureau said an accomplice of the main suspect in the prison's has directed the racket.

Four suspects were arrested in connection with the incident and the Police Media Spokesperson stated that they will be produced before courts and further questioned after obtaining a detention order.

The value of the heroin that was seized during the raid based on a tip off was valued at Rs 2,250 Million.

The Police Narcotics Bureau found more than 225 kilograms of heroin hidden in rice bags.