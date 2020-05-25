සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Number of patients recovered from Covid 19, is higher than those in hospital receiving treatment

Friday, 15 May 2020 - 19:56

Number+of+patients+recovered+from+Covid+19%2C+is+higher+than+those+in+hospital+receiving+treatment+

32 COVID-19 patients recovered today and, the number of patients who recovered from the virus is now higher than that of the number of patients being treated at hospitals.

The Epidemiology Unit stated that 439 patients are still receiving treatment at hospitals while 477 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

Army Commander Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva says that there are no more coronavirus isolated areas in the island.

Chief Medical Officer of the Colombo Municipal Council, Ruwan Wijemuni also stated that isolated areas of Dabare Mawatha, Nagalagam Street, Suduwella in Ja Ela and Bandaranayake Mawatha in Colombo were re-opened yesterday..

Another 30 naval personnel infected with coronavirus and underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from the hospitals.

Accordingly, including these 30 naval personnel, 151 naval personnel out of the total number infected, have been discharged from hospitals after testing negative for COVID-19.

At the same time, 47 female students arrived from overseas and another 180 persons were discharged today from Punani and Wanni quarantine centers.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.