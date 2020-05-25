Increased risk of coronavirus infection on buses (Video)

Several lecturers attached to the University of Moratuwa have carried out a research to determine the possible causes and prevention of covid 19 virus in buses.

According to the research, since the windows are open when a bus travels most of the wind currents inside the bus have the most impact on those in the rear seats.

Researchers also point out that the wind tends to blow as a current from the rear section of the bus, causing the flow of the wind to roll forward.

Therefore, they point out that if a bus has a Covid-19 infected person, a sneeze from him or her will affect the passengers of the entire bus.

Therefore, it is extremely important that every person who is on a bus wears a protective face mask, while cleansing their hands with antiseptic liquid, says the research team.

Researchers also point out that standing in a bus has a higher risk of contracting the Covid- 19 virus.