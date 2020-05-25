'Rata Wenuwen Hiru - Sahana Yaathra' - Disinfection of public places continued today (Video)

With the spread of Covid 19, several programs have been launched, including the disinfection of public places, the distribution of protective garments and equipment, in parallel to the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yaathra’ operations initiated for the benefit of our own people who are without relief.

Accordingly, the disinfection of public places implemented with the Sri Lanka Red Cross was carried out in Colombo, Kandy, Kegalle and Vavuniya districts.

Accordingly, all courts complexes including the Aluthkade Courts Complex in Colombo District, the Ministry of Education and the Cultural Ministry were disinfected.

Protective clothing and equipment were also donated to Welikada Prison alongside the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yathra’ initiative

The disinfection of public places implemented with the Sri Lanka Red Cross will be carried out in Colombo, Gampaha and Kalutara district police stations and court complexes.

Meanwhile, alongside the ‘Rata Wenuwen Hiru Sahana Yathra’ initiative, steps have been taken to donate protective clothing and equipment to the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.