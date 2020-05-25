Water levels in several rivers are increasing - Residents living along the river banks cautioned

The Department of Irrigation states that the water levels in the rivers are rising due to the rainy weather conditions affecting the island.The Irrigation Department states that the water levels of Kelani Ganga, Kalu Ganga, Gin Ganga and Attanagalu Oya have increased.

Residents living along the river banks of these rivers requested to be on the alert.



Following rainfalls were recorded from 08.30 a.m. on 15 May to 03.00 a.m. on 16 May;

Galigamuwa(Kegalle district) 212.0

Sirikandura (Galle district) 202.0

Hegoda (Galle district) 191.0

Galle Meteorological Office 163.3

Kiriella ( Rathnapura district) 151.0

Rathnapura Meteorological Office 147.4

Parakaduwa( Rathnapura District) 141.5

Madurawala(Kaluthara District) 133.5

Mattakkuliya( Colombo District) 112.0

Mathugama(Kaluthara District) 105.0