Ravi Karunanayake's petition to be heard on June 19

Permission has been granted for submissions to be made by the Attorney General on 19 June with regard to the writ application filed by seven petitioners including former MP Ravi Karunanayake and Arjun Aloysius, director of the Perpetual Treasuries, before the Court of Appeal.

This was when the petition was considered by the Bench comprising of Justices, Chairman of the Court of Appeal, H.M.D. Nawas, and Sobhitha Rajakaruna yesterday.

Further hearing of these petition is also due to be taken on the same day.

Petitioners have stated in court that on March 6 last year, they have been issued warrant over an incident regarding the alleged loss of Rs 51.98 billion to the government through two bond auctions in 2016.

The petitioners request the Court of Appeal to issue a writ order nullifying the warrant.