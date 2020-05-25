India with 85,784 covid-19 infections reported; surpassed China's figure of 82,933

The number of coronavirus infections in India has soared to 85,784, surpassing China's figure of 82,933.India has reported 2753 coronavirus related deaths.However, India said 27,000 Coronavirus patients have recovered, and only 3.2 percent of those infected have been reported dead.

Saturday 14 May: Covid-19, World situation report

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,629,407. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 308,676.

Meanwhile, 1,761,062 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,517,601 active patients around the world while 45,012 patients are reported to be in critical condition.

Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

USA 1,484,285

Spain 274,367

Russia 262,843

United Kingdom 236,711

Italy 223,885

Brazil 220,291

Global death count

Around the world 308,676 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,507 deaths.

Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths

USA 88,507

UK 33,998

Italy 31,610

France 27,529

Spain 27,459

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 16/05/2020.