All island curfew from 8.00pm tonight until 5.00am on Monday

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 13:21

The President’s Media Division announced that curfew will be imposed throughout the island from 8.00 pm today Saturday, 16th May to 5.00 am on Monday 18th May.

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

Curfew imposed in other districts excluding of Colombo and Gampaha districts at 8.00 pm last night was lifted at 5.00 am today. Curfew will be imposed in these districts at 8.00 pm today and will be lifted at 5.00 am on Monday 18th May. 

Therefore, curfew will be effective in the entire island on Sunday, May 17th.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

The mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11th to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will continue till today, Saturday, May 16th. This process will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice.

Conditions included in previous announcements regarding the resumption of normal life will remain unchanged

55,706 people have been arrested for violating curfew regulations from March 20 to 6.00 am on 16th May.

Police Media Division said that 15,216 vehicles were also taken into custody during the same period.

A total of 12,482 cases have been filed against those who violated curfew regulations during this period, while 4,808 persons have been sentenced.

