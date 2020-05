The Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna said that the Shadow Cabinet planned to be set up by the Samagi Janabalavegaya in the future will be similar to the Cabinet that existed during the period of the previous government.

Minister S. M. Chandrasena representing the SLPP made this comment while expressing his views to the Hiru News Team regarding the attention of the Samagi Janabalavegaya being focused on establishing a Shadow Cabinet.