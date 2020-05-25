Signs+that+the+storm+Amphan+will+turn+into+a+cyclone

The Indian Department of Meteorology said that the Amphan storm developing in the Bay of Bengal could develop into a cyclone in the upcoming 24 hours.

The system of the storm is now located 1250 kilometers off the coast of Odisha in South India by now and it is expected that the speed of winds of this system could increase up to 95 kilometers per hour.

Due to rough waves in the sea off the coast, fishermen have been warned not to engage in fishing activities as a result of the Amphan Storm in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and beyond the Western coast of Bengal.

Heavy rainfall is expected in these areas due to the cyclone too.

It is said that the cyclone will have an impact on the Andaman and Nicobar islands of India.

Rainy conditions have intensified in the Southwest quarter of the island as a result of this cyclone.