All+activities+of+the+Department+of+Motor+Traffic+will+commence+with+restrictions+from+20

All activities of the Department of Motor Traffic will commence on Wednesday (20), and according to the statement issued, it has been planned to begin all activities at the Department subject to certain limitations due to limited staff.



According to the statement, the services of the Department of Motor Traffic had been withheld owing to imposing of curfew to mitigate the risk of spreading Covid-19 Virus in the country.



Accordingly, the those who expect to obtain the services provided by the Department of Motor Traffic should contact the numbers set out in the notice during 9.00 a.m. to 4.00 p.m. on weekdays and make an appointment beforehand for the services of the Department, including for registration of a motor vehicles, issuing driving licenses, and issuing certificates on vehicle inspection.



No service will be provided outside the said procedure for any purpose.



Further, the one-day services carried out by the department will not be executed till notified later.



Strict adherence to government regulations regarding hygiene is required from all those who come to the department.



All those who seek their services are requested to act patiently and sensibly with no agitation as relief time period has been granted in relation to the periods that curfew had been imposed.



Appointments will be allocated only based on the National Identity Card number sequence as defined by the Government.



This appointment shall not be considered as a ‘Curfew Pass’ for transportation during the curfew period.