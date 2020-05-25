සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Easter Sunday inquiry update - I was not aware that it was the same Saharan

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 21:56

It has been revealed that IGP Pujith Jayasundara and DIG Nalaka Silva have advised to stop the operation to arrest Saharan Hashim in connection with a clash in 2017 between two churches in Kattankudy area.

OIC of the Negombo Division's Intelligence Unit at the time of the attack gives evidence
This was when the former OIC of the Negombo Division's Intelligence Unit gave evidence before the Presidential Commission probing into Easter Sunday attack.

Yesterday a sub inspector attached to the Negombo Police Superintendent's office was the last to testify to the Presidential Commission probing into Easter Sunday attack. He was the OIC of the Negombo Division Intelligence Unit at the time of the Easter Sunday attack. He testified stating that he served in the Colombo Terrorism Investigation Division in March and April 2017.

Information of clash instigated by Saharan's lectures 
The Sub Inspector of Police said that information was reported about a clash between two churches in Kattankudy area and that a person named Saharan had been primarily involved in the clash. He said that the reason for the clash was a person named Saharan delivering extremist speeches and another party opposing it.

Photgraphs -  "I was not aware that it was the same Saharan"
The Commission questioned whether Saharan's photographs were in his possession while he was attached to the Terrorism Investigation Division. Sub Inspector of Police confirmed that there were photographs of him.

The commission then questioned why a photo of Saharan was not given to the then Senior Superintendent of Police of the Negombo Division, Chandana Athukorala, when he requested a photograph of Sharan who was identified as the person who would be involved in the Easter attack.

The sub inspector said that he did not know that Saharan of the Kattankudy clash and the Saharan who was to carry out the Easter attack was the one and same person. 

The commission once again asked him why he was not attentive about the fact that Saharan was identified as a person from the area of Kattankudy as mentioned in the letter received by the intelligence agencies regarding the Easter Sunday attack. The sub inspector said "yes, it is correct".

No knowledge of the Internet
The Commission questioned the Sub-Inspector of Police whether he had no opportunity to search at least through the Internet, and the Sub-Inspector stated that he had no knowledge of the Internet.

No approval to arrest Sharan
He further testified that he had to obtain permission from the then IGP, Pujith Jayasundara to travel to the area to arrest Saharan in connection with the Kattankudy incident. He said that permission had to be obtained through DIG Nalaka Silva, who was in charge of the Terrorism Investigation Division at the time.

The Commission questioned whether it was approved.

The Sub inspector said that he was given permission after two weeks but said that DIG Nalaka Silva informed him subsequently that IGP Pujith Jayasundara had instructed to suspend the operation to arrest Saharan.

The Sub inspector further said that DIG Nalaka Silva had transferred him from the Terrorism Investigation Division to several other areas in the Island following the incident.

