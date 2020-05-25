Saturday 16 May: Covid-19, World situation report (8.30pm)

Global
The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,661,844.
The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 309,770.
Meanwhile, 1,777,719 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,574,355 active patients around the world while 44,810 patients are reported to be in critical condition.
- India has 86,595 reported infections and 2,760 deaths
- Pakistan has 38.799 reported cases and 834 deaths
- Singapore 27,356 cases and 21 deaths
- Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
- Sri Lanka 949 cases with 09 deaths
- Canada has 74,613 cases with 5,562 deaths
- Malaysia has 6,872 cases and 113 deaths
- Saudi Arabia 52,016 cases and 302 deaths
Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths
- USA 1,487,076
- Spain 276,505
- Russia 272,043
- United Kingdom 240,161
- Italy 223,885
- Brazil 220,291
Global death count
Around the world 309,770 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 88,603 deaths.
Countries with over 20,000 reported deaths
- USA 88,603
- UK 34,466
- Italy 31,610
- Spain 27,563
- France 27,529
Data source - compiled from worldometers 8.30 pm 15/05/2020.