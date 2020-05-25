සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Navy unit established to protect the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Vihayraya’, has commenced duties (Video)

Saturday, 16 May 2020 - 22:19

The unit of the Navy, which was established to protect the land belonging to the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Vihayraya’, has commenced duties.

A Navy unit for the protection of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Maha Viharaya’ which has been invaded by illegal land grabbers, was established under the directive of Defense Secretary Retired Major General Kamal Gunaratne.  This was after he visited the area to inquire about the safety of the Pottuvil Muhudu Maha Viharaya based on the Hiru CIA revelation.

The Secretary of Defense, Army Commander, Navy Commander, Acting Inspector General of Police and other government officials came to inquire into the security of the temple recently, following reports of a forcible takeover of land reported by Hiru CIA.

On several occasions, the Hiru CIA program revealed about the plunder of land at Pottuvil, highlighting the importance of protecting this historic sacred site.

Under the advice of the Defense Secretary, the Navy had taken steps to provide security to the sea temple.

They commenced their security duties today, exploring the boundaries of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Vihayraya’

Meanwhile Chief Incumbent of the North- East, Thamankaduwa Thepalatte Ven. Panamure Thilakawansa Thero and former Member of Parliament Padma Udayashantha also visited the temple to check the current status of the Pottuvil ‘Muhudu Vihayraya’.

