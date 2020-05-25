Religious place sealed for convening in violation of quarantine laws (Video)

The Mahawewa Medical Officer's office have taken measures to seal a religious place that was convened in violation of the quarantine laws.

A group of 27 people had gathered at a religious center in Marawila this afternoon and the people in the area had lodged a complaint with the Marawila police.

When the police raided the place, they found children without masks amongst the group who had violated quarantine laws.

The police stated that action will be taken to prosecute the person who is conducting the religious place.