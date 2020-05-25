සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

All Island curfew - liquor outlets closed

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 8:02

All Island curfew until 5.00 am on Monday 
Curfew was imposed throughout the island from 8.00 pm yesterday - Saturday, 16th May until 5.00 am on Monday 18th May. 

Accordingly, curfew will be enforced island wide today.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

Mechanism to recommence the civilian life will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice
The mechanism which commenced last Monday, May 11th to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice.

The Excise Department announced that all liquor licensed outlets throughout the island should be closed.

Licensed liquor outlets will be allowed to open again tomorrow, Monday 18th May in all districts except Colombo and Gampaha.

However, in the Colombo and Gampaha Districts, supermarkets will be able to continue selling liquor on Monday.

Meanwhile the Hiru news team inquired from the transport authorities about the transport facilities available for people leaving for work from tomorrow.

General Manager of Railways Dilantha Fernando stated that a new train schedule will be implemented next week.

Meanwhile, Deputy General Manager of the Sri Lanka Transport Board Panduka Swarnahansa stated that more buses will be deployed from the railway stations for passengers to several areas from tomorrow.

