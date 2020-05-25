Air pollution in the island has increased after the relaxation of the curfew.



The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) stated that with the enactment of the curfew, air pollution has reduced due to slowing of traffic and industrial activities.



According to senior scientist Sarath Premasiri the air pollution in the Colombo district has increased by 50%.



With the spread of the coronavirus, global air pollution and carbon dioxide levels have dropped dramatically.



A research group in New York says automobile carbon dioxide emissions have fallen by 50 percent compared to the past year.