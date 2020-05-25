SLFP+central+committee+meeting+will+be+held+tomorrow

It will be chaired by the party chairman, former President Maithripala Sirisena.
Media spokesperson of the SLFP former MP Weerakumara Dissanayake stated that the central committee will meet tomorrow at 5.00 pm at the SLFP headquarters.
Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 8:10
