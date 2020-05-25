සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Sunday 17 May: Covid-19, World situation report

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 10:18

Sunday+17+May%3A+Covid-19%2C+World+situation+report

Global

The number of coronavirus patients reported worldwide have increased to 4,721,846. The number of deaths reported due to the virus around the world has increased to 313,260. Meanwhile, 1,812,159 infected patients have recovered. There are 2,596,427 active patients around the world while 44,827patients are reported to be in critical condition.

USA - Trump fires state department IG
US President Donald Trump last night fired the State Department’s inspector general, saying in a letter to Congress that he no longer had confidence in the Obama administration appointee. The president’s letter did not mention Steve Linick by name but said his removal would take effect in 30 days. Linick, a former assistant U.S. attorney in California and Virginia who has held the IG position since 2013, had overseen reports that were highly critical of the State Department's management policies since President Trump took office.

Saudi Arabia - sovereign wealth fund buys shares in seevral US companies  (Boeing, Facebook, Citigroup) 
Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund has bought minority stakes in major American companies including Boeing, Facebook and Citigroup, a regulatory filing showed, giving it a portfolio of nearly 10 billion US dollars in US-listed stocks. The 300 billion US dollars Public Investment Fund has been buying minority stakes in companies across the world, taking advantage of market weakness in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Thailand
Thailand has extended the ban on all international flights until June 30. The ban does not apply to state or military aircraft, emergency landings, technical landings without disembarkation, humanitarian aid, medical and relief flights, repatriation flights and cargo flights.

United Kingdom
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he understands that people will “feel frustrated” by some of the government’s new coronavirus rules as parts of the country begin to ease restrictions. Johnson said the community needs to understand it could well be living with the virus for “some time to come." UK has also announced moves to fast-track the development of the Vaccine Manufacturing and Innovation Centre through an investment of £100 million.

  • India90,927 reported infections and 2,872 deaths
  • Pakistan40,151 reported cases and 873 deaths
  • Singapore - 27,356 cases and 22 deaths
  • Bangladesh 20,995 cases and 314 deaths
  • Sri Lanka  - 960 cases with 09 deaths
  • Canada75,864 cases with 5,679 deaths
  • Malaysia6,872 cases and 113 deaths
  • Saudi Arabia -52,016 cases and 302 deaths
  • UAE - 22,627 case and 214 deaths
  • Thailand - 3,025 cases and 56 deaths
  • Kuwait - 3,802 cases and 107 deaths

 Countries with over 200,000 infected patients and the number of deaths

  • USA                   1,507,773      
  • Spain                    276,505
  • Russia                  272,043
  • United Kingdom    240,161
  • Brazil                    233,511
  • Italy                       224,760

Global death count

Around the world 313,260 deaths due to coronavirus infection have been reported. USA has reported the highest number of deaths in the world with 90,113 deaths.

Countries with over 10,000 reported deaths

  • USA                         90,113
  • UK                           34,466
  • Italy                          31,763
  • France                     27,625
  • Spain                       27,563
  • Brazil                       15,662          

Data source - compiled from worldometers 10.00 am 17/05/2020.

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.