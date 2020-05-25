The first death due to covid-19 reported from Nepal - 29 year old mother who had given birth on the 6th of May

The first death due to Covid-19 in Nepal was reported yesterday. The deceased was a 29-year-old woman who had recently given birth to a baby.

The number of coronavirus infections in Nepal has increased to 281.

The woman, a resident of Kathmandu, about 90 km from the capital, died on the way to the hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Nepalese health ministry said that it had been confirmed that she had died of covid-19 virus infection.

The woman had given birth to a child on May 6 at a hospital in Kathmandu and the next day she had gone to her hometown. It is reported that she was treated at a hospital in the area for her fever and respiratory problems.

Nepal Health Ministry further said that her child and other family members are being tested to see if they have been infected.

According to Nepal epidemiologist Lamo Sherpa, even though this is the first officially reported Covid -19 related death in Nepal, there could be more deaths due to the coronavirus.

In Nepal, which has a population of 28 million, the number of covid -19 tests are less than one hundred thousand, which means that infections and deaths could be even higher.

However, Nepal quarantine regulations have been in place since March 24 to control the spread of the virus after the second coronavirus patient was reported.