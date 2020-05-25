43,137 PCR tests conducted - 431 patients still receiving treatment in hospitals

The Health Promotion Bureau states 43,137 PCR tests used to diagnose coronavirus infections have been carried out so far.

Yesterday 1,081 PCR tests have been performed.

According to the Health Promotion Bureau, there are 960 coronavirus infected persons reported in the country while 520 patients have recovered.

431 infected patients are still receiving treatment in hospitals.

Covid-19 Situation Report as at 2020-May-17| compiled according to the Health promotion Bureau and the Epidemiology Unit data

Total confirmed cases – 960

Recovered and discharged – 520

Active cases – 431

New Cases for the day (16 May)- 25

Observation in Hospitals – 106

Total Deaths – 9

Total number of PCR tests conducted – 43,137