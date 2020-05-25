සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Covid-19 in the Navy : 23 new cases yesterday, recovered number goes up 189, currently 325 in hospital

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 11:36

189 Navy personnel have recovered from the Covid-19 infection so far.  Accordingly, 325 from the Navy who were infected with the virus are receiving treatment under the medical supervision at the Welisara Navy Camp.

Navy Spokesperson Lieutenant Commander Isuru Suriyabandara stated that they are in good health.

Meanwhile, the Army Commander, Lieutenant General Shavendra Silva, stated that 23 out of 25 COVID- 19, positive patients identified yesterday (16 May) were Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

Twenty six (26) naval personnel infected with coronavirus and who underwent treatment in hospitals, were discharged from the hospitals being tested negative to COVID-19, on 15th May 2020. From the 26 Navy soldiers, 20 were in the Naval General Hospital, 05 in Mulleriyawa hospital and 01 soldier in the Homagama hospital.  They were discharged on 15th May 2020.

Meanwhile, with completion of their quarantine process Sixty-seven (67) family members of naval personnel who belong to 16 families left the quarantine centers, on 15th and 16th May 2020.

Accordingly, on 15th May, 18 naval family members belong to 04 families in Habaraduwa Police building and 31 naval family members belong to 07 families in a Naval Quarantine Center at Anuradhapura and on 16th May, 18 naval family members belong to 05 families in Kalpitiya Naval Quarantine Center, with completion of quarantine period, were sent off for homes following the healthcare guidelines of the government. They were also given away the Quarantine Certificates by the Navy.

As of now, most of family members of naval personnel have left the Naval quarantine centers after successful completion of their quarantine process and they have been directed for another 14 days of self-quarantine at their homes.

