සිංහල தமிழ்(current)

Mid Day Weather Update - Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” over south east Bay of Bengal

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 13:27

Mid+Day+Weather+Update+-+Cyclonic+storm+%E2%80%9DAMPHAN%E2%80%9D+over+south+east+Bay+of+Bengal
Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” 
The Cyclonic storm ”AMPHAN” over south east Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood, has intensified into a Severe Cyclonic Storm and lay centred at 08.30 a.m. of today (17th) near latitude 11.4°N and longitude 86.0°E, about 610 km North-east of Trincomalee.

It is very likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours.

It is very likely to move North wards during next 24 hours and then re-curve north-northeastwards towards west Bengal coast during 20th May. As a result, Indian authorities have taken steps to remove boats and fishermen off the coast of West Bengal and Odisha.

Heavy showers exceeding 150mm
  • Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-western provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm. Wind speed can be increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island. Cloudy skies can be expected over the island.
  • Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in North-central and Uva provinces and Mannar District.
Landslide and earth slip warning
The landslide and earth slip warnings issued by the National Building Research Organization (NBRO) for the districts of Galle, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya will be effective until 2.00 pm today

Meanwhile, the supply of power that has been interrupted to about 5,000 homes due to the inclement weather. Power and Energy Ministry spokesman Sulakshana Jayawardena stated that the situation is expected to be normalized today.

WARNINGS:

For Sea Areas

  • The deep and shallow sea areas around Sri Lanka is likely to experience strong winds or thundershowers and sudden surges in the sea due to the Cyclonic storm” AMPHAN”  
  • Wind speed can be increase up to (60-70) kmph at times in the sea area extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Galle and Hambantota.
  • Wind speed reaching (90-100) kmph gusting to 110 kmph is prevailing over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal. Under the influence of the system possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to (60-70) kmph is high in sallow deep see areas around the Sri Lanka during next 24hours.
  • There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambanthota may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.0-2.5) m height.

For Land Areas

  • Showers or thundershowers will occur in Southern, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and
  • North-western provinces with isolated very heavy showers exceeding 150mm during next
  • The wind speed can be increased up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island.

ACTION SUGGESTED:

For the Sea areas:

  • Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the shallow and deep sea areas around the Island until further notice.
  • Those who are out at Sea over these regions are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas immediately.
  • Requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.

For the Land areas:

  • People living in hilly areas (particularly landslide prone areas) and low lying areas in river basins are requested to be vigilant.
  • Drivers and people using roads in the hilly areas are requested to be vigilant.
  • Take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning activity.
  • Beware of fallen trees and power lines.
  • Be alert on the advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology.
  • For emergency assistance contact the local disaster management authorities.

 

Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Rains to increase in the next few days (video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:59

The Department of Meteorology states that due to the low level atmospheric disturbance in the vicinity of Sri Lanka, prevailing showerycondition is expected... Read More

Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Acting ambassador requested to find accommodation for those stranded in Qatar – (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:40

Foreign Secretary Ravinatha Aryasinha issuing a press release states that in consultation with the Minister of Foreign Relations Dinesh Gunawardena, he... Read More

Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners - retail associations complain (Video)
Monday, 25 May 2020 - 22:16

The Association of Essential Commodities Wholesalers and Retailers says the rice mafia in Sri Lanka is a manipulation by large scale mill owners and the... Read More



Trending News

Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
25 May 2020
Sri Lankan cricketer taken into custody with Heroin in his possession, has been remanded
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
25 May 2020
Tourist Board approved hotels and restaurants in Colombo permitted to open for business from tomorrow (Video)
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
25 May 2020
The 10th COVID- 19, death in Sri Lanka reported - a 51 year old woman dies due to coronavirus infection
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
25 May 2020
The 10th coronavirus victim in Sri Lanka was from Payagala a returnee from Kuwait
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards
25 May 2020
A special request to the people from the government - Curfew only between 10.00pm to 4.00am from tomorrow onwards

International News

While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
25 May 2020
While the world is trying to find answers to coronavirus - US and North Korea on Nuclear showdown
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
25 May 2020
Afghanistan frees 2,000 Taliban prisoners
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
24 May 2020
India reports 6,767 new coronavirus patients in the last 24 hours
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
24 May 2020
Flight data recorder located from the Pakistani airliner that crashed
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.