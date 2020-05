The Asian Development Bank says the Covid 19 global pandemic could cost the global economy about US $ 8.8 trillion.



It could fluctuate from US $ 5.8 trillion to US $ 8.8 trillion, according to the update.



It accounts for between 6.4 and 9.7 percent of global GDP.



The Asian Development Bank stated that the Asian region will suffer US $ 1.7 trillion in the short term and US $ 2.5 trillion in the long term due to the Covid 19 global pandemic.



That is almost 30 percent of the global economic deviation from the Covid 19 epidemic.