23 year old arrested for keeping a 15 year old as his wife

Sunday, 17 May 2020 - 13:44

The Attanagalla Acting Magistrate remanded a suspect who was living with a 15-year-old girl as husband and wife.

The suspect is a 23-year-old resident of Attanagalla and he was remanded until the 18th.

Following a complaint lodged by the father stating that the girl had disappeared from her house, police located the suspect and the girl at a house in Haggalla, Nittambuwa.

It was revealed that the girl who was having a love affair with the man, had been living together in the house for about a month and a half.

The house they were living in belonged to the father of the suspect, and he has spent the night with the girl in the house and they have been outside during the day.

The suspect and the girl were taken into custody by the Nittambuwa police and girl was produced before the Judicial Medical Officer of the Wathupitiwala Base Hospital.

The suspect was produced in court on charges of rape and abuse of legal custody.

The court ordered that the suspect be remanded and the girl to be handed over to her father.

