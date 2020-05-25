Alert - Landslide early warning issued for 10 districts extended, level 2 warning for 5 districts

Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, NBRO has requested the public to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.
During this Landslide Early Warning period, attention should be paid to the following:
1. Pay your attention to the following pre landslide signs,
- Development of cracks on the ground, deepened cracks and ground subsidence
- Slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences and telephone posts
- Cracks in the floors and walls of buildings which are built at slopes
- Sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, blockage or disappearance of existing springs
3. Furthermore, people living in landslide susceptible areas should be extra vigilant and should be ready to move quickly to safe places if heavy rain continues.
NBRO has advised communities to follow the instructions given by National Building Research Organization and Disaster Management Center.
Level 1 & level 2 warning have been issued. Level 1 warning have been issued to 10 districts while level 2 warning has been issued to the following areas in the 5 districts;
Galle district following areas
Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Rathnapura district following areas
Pelmadulla, Rathnapura, Elapatha, Nivithigala, Kalawana and Kiriella Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Kegalle district following areas
Bulathkohupitiya, Warakapola, Rambukkana, Galigamuwa. Kegalle and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Kurunegala district following areas
Mawathagama and Polgahawela Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Kandy district following areas
Gangaihalakorale and Thumpane Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Nuwara-Eliya district following areas - Ambagamuwakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.
Meannwhile, most of the rain has been reported from the Kegalle district.
The Disaster Management Center has taken measures to provide the necessary facilities to the affected people in the district.
Meanwhile, 38 houses have been damaged due to strong winds in the Ketpola colony area of Elpitiya - North Grama Seva Division.