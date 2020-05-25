Alert - Landslide early warning issued for 10 districts extended, level 2 warning for 5 districts

Development of cracks on the ground, deepened cracks and ground subsidence

Slanting of trees, electrical posts, fences and telephone posts

Cracks in the floors and walls of buildings which are built at slopes

Sudden appearance of springs, emerging muddy water, blockage or disappearance of existing springs

The landslide early warning issued for Galle, Nuwara Eliya, Matale, Ratnapura, Kalutara, Matara, Colombo, Kegalle, Kurunegala and Kandy districts has been extended until 2.00pm tomorrow.Since the rainfall within the past 24 hours has exceeded 75mm, if the rain continues, NBRO has requested the public to be watchful on the possibility of landslides, slope failures, rock falls, cutting failures and ground subsidence.1. Pay your attention to the following pre landslide signs,2. People should move immediately away from the areas where they noticed the above pre-landslide signs.3. Furthermore, people living in landslide susceptible areas should be extra vigilant and should be ready to move quickly to safe places if heavy rain continues.NBRO has advised communities to follow the instructions given by National Building Research Organization and Disaster Management Center.Level 1 & level 2 warning have been issued. Level 1 warning have been issued to 10 districts while level 2 warning has been issued to the following areas in the 5 districts;Baddegama Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.Pelmadulla, Rathnapura, Elapatha, Nivithigala, Kalawana and Kiriella Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.Bulathkohupitiya, Warakapola, Rambukkana, Galigamuwa. Kegalle and Dehiowita Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.Mawathagama and Polgahawela Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.Gangaihalakorale and Thumpane Divisional Secretariat Divisions (DSD) and surrounding areas.Nuwara-Eliya district following areas - Ambagamuwakorale Divisional Secretariat Division (DSD) and surrounding areas.Meannwhile, most of the rain has been reported from the Kegalle district.The Disaster Management Center has taken measures to provide the necessary facilities to the affected people in the district.Meanwhile, 38 houses have been damaged due to strong winds in the Ketpola colony area of ​​Elpitiya - North Grama Seva Division.