Easter Sunday Inquiry update - Special revelation from a high ranking Police officer (Video)

It has been revealed to the Presidential Commission appointed to probe the Easter Sunday attacks that the IGP had been informed that the incident of a motorbike explosion in Kanthankudy area close to the day of the Easter attack was a rehearsal of a planned attack.

When a senior officer of the Police Special Bureau gave evidence before the Commission it was revealed that the IGP had already been informed of the extremist acts of Saharan Hashim.

The Presidential Commission asked the witness whether he was aware of it before the Easter attacks. The witness stated that he was not aware of it.

When the Commission inquired whether the attack could have been prevented if information had been obtained before the attack, he revealed information about the motorbike explosion in Kaththankudy.

The witness also stated that the owner of the land had complained that a motorcycle had been exploded on a land in Kanthankudy area on April 17 last year.

It has been revealed that Saharan’s team had purchased the motorcycle using a misplaced identity card.

However, he had stated before the Commission that the Special Bureau of Police had taken steps to inform IGP Pujith Jayasundera who is currently on compulsory leave, on 19th April.

However, the IGP responded for it only on April 21st. In addition, the witness stated that Pujith Jayasundera had been informed on several occasions regarding the extremist speeches by Saharan and the various clashes that had taken place in Kanthankudy.