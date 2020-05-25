Island-wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha (Video)

Island wide curfew will be lifted tomorrow morning, Monday 18 May at 5.00 am for all districts except Colombo and Gampaha.

Curfew which will be relaxed in other districts except in the districts of Colombo and Gampaha at 5.00 am on Monday, May 18th will be imposed from 8.00 pm to 5.00 am daily until Saturday, May 23rd.

The mechanism to recommence the civilian life and economic activities while curfew is in force in Colombo and Gampaha Districts will resume from Monday, May 18th onwards until further notice

The curfew in force in the two districts of Colombo and Gampaha will continue until further notice.

While curfew was in force al island only commuters looking for essential services were seen in all major towns.

Meanwhile, the Railway department states that 19 trains will be deployed for the public and private sector employees who will be arriving to Colombo tomorrow.

Accordingly, six trains will be operated from Moratuwa, Aluthgama, Panadura, Southern Kalutara, Galle and Beliatta to Maradana Railway Station tomorrow morning.

The train on the main line will come from 7 stations including Kandy, Polgahawela, Mirigama, Veyangoda and Gampaha to Colombo Fort.

Four trains have been scheduled on the Kelani Valley Railway Line up to Colombo Fort.

The Railway Department said that a train has also been deployed on the Puttalam railway line to reach Colombo Fort.

Meanwhile, several private bus associations stated that no decision has been taken so far regarding operations in the curfew-imposed districts of Colombo and Gampaha.

However, they stated that the passenger transport to the other provinces will continue on the same basis of the number of seats.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Ajith Rohana who joined for the Hiru TV ‘Paththare Visthare” shared with regard to the program to regain normalcy and curfew regulations.